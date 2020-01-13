Omaha World-Herald Names Randy Essex as Executive Editor

Omaha World-Herald President and Publisher Todd Sears today named Randy Essex as the newspaper’s next executive editor.

Essex has served as senior editor at the Detroit Free Press since 2017, where he also held senior roles from 2006-11. He is a veteran of the newspaper industry and has led efforts to create valuable local journalism that drives reader engagement across print and online platforms.

In Detroit, Essex directed award-winning business and automotive industry coverage, which has been a cornerstone of the newspaper’s digital audience growth.

Essex also has held newsroom leadership roles in Cincinnati, Des Moines and Boise. He served as publisher and editor in Glenwood Springs, Colo., from 2014-17.

“Randy has experiences that make him ideally suited to lead The World-Herald newsroom,” Sears said. “We have incredibly talented journalists here in Omaha. I’m excited to see what our team can accomplish with Randy going forward.”

Essex is returning to his home state. He was born and raised in Beatrice, Neb., and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“It’s really wonderful and humbling to have this opportunity,” Essex said. “We’ll actively listen to understand our communities’ key issues and work every day to serve Omaha and Nebraska with thoughtful, essential civic journalism.”