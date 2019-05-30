Paul Mauney Named The Greenville Sun General Manager and Regional CRO

After a career in the newspaper business of more than 48 years – 33 of which have been spent in Greeneville, Tennessee, with The Greeneville Sun and its sister companies – John E. Cash, has announced his retirement, effective July 31.

Having held several positions in a company that is now owned by the Adams family of Adams Publishing Group (APG), Cash for the last two years has been acting as General Manager of The Greeneville Sun and Chief Revenue Officer for Adams Publishing Group’s Tennessee/North Carolina/Virginia region.

Family-owned Adams Publishing Group, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, also announced the hiring of Gatehouse Media executive Paul W. Mauney to succeed Cash. Having served in several leadership positions with Morris Multimedia, Freedom Communications and Gatehouse in Tennessee, North Carolina and California, Mauney currently is Regional Publisher of three Gatehouse-owned North Carolina daily newspapers: The Times-News of Burlington, The Dispatch of Lexington and The Courier-Tribune of Asheboro.

Cash joined The Greeneville Sun in 1986 as Director of Advertising Sales Development for then-corporate parent Media Services Group Inc., which later became Jones Media Inc. He moved to Vice President of Advertising in January 1989 and then Senior Vice President of Advertising in the mid-1990s.

In September 2016, Cash was named APG’s Chief Revenue Officer for the APG Media region including Tennessee and North Carolina, and in April 2017 he assumed additional responsibilities as General Manager of The Greeneville Sun.

“With 48 years in newspapers under my belt, I’ve experienced almost every phase of this ever-changing industry for nearly half a century,” Cash said. “From hot metal to offset printing to instant print and digital publishing solutions, I’ve been honored to be a part of this industry and part of the Jones/Adams families for the past 33 years. I hope that I have been able to help provide benefit to the newspapers and the communities they serve. As for Paul Mauney, whom I have known for many years, he is a class act in every way and I can’t imagine a more perfect successor!”

Cash began his career as a temporary advertising sales representative at The Selma (Alabama) Times-Journal in his hometown and “fell in love with the newspaper industry.” When the Selma paper was sold to Boone Newspapers, Cash was afforded the opportunity to “grow into advertising management and later to a publisher role,” he said.

In 1980, Cash moved to North Carolina to work for Park Newspapers as Publisher of a daily in Newton. After three years, he became Park’s Corporate Director of Advertising Sales Development at the large organization’s Ithaca, New York, headquarters.

“In 1986 and after reaching out to specific newspapers in Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee, I received a call from Gregg Jones, who was looking for someone for The Greeneville Sun, as his family of newspapers was growing,” Cash said.

Cash and his wife, Susan, had never heard of or visited Greeneville at the time. But they have lived in Greeneville for the last 33 years and now have no plans to leave.

“We love this community and will continue to live in Greeneville, and look forward to spending more time with our families and friends that we are so blessed to have, work a little more on our golf games, fish in new areas with longtime friends and focus on areas of interest we have in our church ministries,” he said.

Mauney began his newspaper career in 1987 as District Circulation Sales Manager at the Shelby Star in North Carolina, then held circulation and advertising positions at The Daily Dispatch in Henderson, North Carolina and The Enquirer-Journal in Monroe, North Carolina. He left North Carolina to join first The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, then The Review Appeal/Brentwood Journal in Franklin, Tennessee. He then went back to serve in leadership positions of several North Carolina newspapers.

From 2004 to 2007, Mauney was Publisher of The Recorder/Noticiero Semanal in Porterville, California, followed by a stint as General Manager/Interim VP of Sales for Freedom Communications’ newspaper division at its corporate office in Irvine, California. But, eager to get closer to home, Mauney returned to North Carolina to assume his present positions.

“It’s truly an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to join the Associates at The Greenville Sun and other APG newspapers,” he said. The Sun staff, under the leadership of my good friends John Cash and Gregg Jones, has done an outstanding job publishing an award winning community newspaper. I look forward to my new role in continuing that tradition of excellence and working with the entire APG Tennessee / North Carolina / Virginia region.

Jones, Publisher of The Greeneville Sun and Executive Vice President of Adams Publishing Group, and Carl Esposito, Regional President of APG Media of TN/NC/VA, applauded Cash’s long and distinguished career, wished him well in retirement and lauded the hiring of Mauney.

“It is almost impossible for me to imagine coming to work every day and not seeing John Cash,” Jones said. “From the first time we met, I knew he would make significant positive contributions to the betterment of our newspapers and the communities those newspapers proudly serve. I was not disappointed. I consider it a rich pleasure to have worked by John’s side and to claim him as a dear friend. I will greatly miss having him to lean on, but – along with the many, many friends and admirers he has at The Sun and in this industry – am very grateful that he and Susan will stay in the Greeneville community.”

“If I had to hand-pick a perfect successor to John Cash, it would be Paul Mauney,” Jones continued. “Paul long ago established himself as a highly respected leader in the community newspaper space. I know several top leaders in the newspaper industry who know Paul well and believe that he will thrive within APG. When Paul and his lovely wife, Angie, decided to accept Carl Esposito’s and my invitation to come to Greeneville, it was a very happy day! I will greatly miss working with John, but I am also excited at the prospect of working with Paul. In my opinion, he will love working with the top-notch staff of The Sun and living in Greene County. And, there is no doubt in my mind that those feelings will be mutual!”

Said Esposito, “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with John Cash the last nine years and we’re grateful to have found someone as talented as Paul Mauney to succeed him. Paul has some big shoes to fill, but his experience and accomplishments make it clear that he’s up to the task.”

Mauney is expected to join APG in mid-June 2019.

With 30 daily newspapers, more than 100 non-daily newspapers and other enterprises operating in 20 states and the District of Columbia, Adams Publishing Group describes itself as “first and foremost a family-owned community newspaper company, which is driven to provide high quality products and services that make a positive difference in the lives of its constituents, which are, in prioritized order: its readers, its customers/advertisers, its communities, its Associates (employees) and its shareholders.”Other Adams family enterprises include outdoor advertising (billboards), radio, wine, Camping World/Good Sam (recreational vehicles) and significant philanthropic endeavors.