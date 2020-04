Paul Taylor, senior vice president of Hearst and president, chief executive officer and group head of Fitch Group, has been elected to Hearst’s board of directors. The announcement was made today by Steven R. Swartz, president and CEO of Hearst and William R. Hearst III, chairman of the board.

With this election, there are now 22 members of the board of directors, elected by the trustees of the Hearst Family Trust.