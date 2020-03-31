Pittsburgh Post-Gazette names Tracey DeAngelo Vice President and General Manager

Tracey DeAngelo has been named vice president and general manager of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. DeAngelo has been with Block Communications since 1997 and most recently served as the Post-Gazette’s chief marketing officer.

Allan Block, chairman of Block Communications, praised DeAngelo, saying, “Tracey is totally committed to the future of the Post-Gazette. She’s an idea person who follows with execution,” Mr. Block said. “She’s a leader. I have worked with her personally and she is an

outstanding person.” Block Communications is the Toledo-based parent company of the Post-Gazette.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has served the Pittsburgh community, its readers and advertisers as the region’s indispensable source of news, advertising and information for more than two centuries.