Rana Cash Named Savannah Morning News News Director, USA TODAY Network Georgia Executive Editor

Staff | Savannah Morning News   May 20, 2020

Veteran journalist Rana Cash will lead news gathering for the Savannah Morning News as the publication’s news director, parent company Gannett announced Tuesday.

Cash will also serve as executive editor for the USA TODAY Network’s two other Georgia news organizations, the Augusta Chronicle and Athens Banner-Herald, and coordinate statewide news coverage among the three newspapers and their websites.

