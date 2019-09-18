Reuters Names Joyce Adeluwoye-Adams Editor, Newsroom Diversity

Reuters today announced that Joyce Adeluwoye-Adams has been appointed editor of newsroom diversity.

Reporting to Simon Robinson, Global Managing Editor, Newsroom, Adeluwoye-Adams will lead Reuters efforts to build a more diverse newsroom, as well as work closely with Robinson on recruitment and hiring, and with Reuters newsroom training editors on training, mentoring and career development.

“Joyce has an impressive record of driving change at media organisations and she will play a key role in our efforts to pay deeper attention to the people who make our newsroom tick,” said Robinson. “We believe a newsroom that embraces diversity and inclusiveness will make for a better place to work and improve the stories and photos and video we produce for our customers. We’re thrilled that Joyce is bringing her considerable insight and experience to our newsroom.”

Adeluwoye-Adams: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Reuters. The future of the newsroom depends on being able to reflect the diversity of the modern world, and those who consume our content in an authentic way.”

Adeluwoye-Adams was most recently the global director of diversity, inclusion and sustainability at Swedish gaming company King, where she signed the company up to the Tech Talent Charter and designed and developed a games industry pledge to push games and tech companies to take measurable steps to increase diversity.

At the BBC from 2015, she designed and implemented a new onscreen and workforce diversity strategy across BBC Content, before becoming the Corporation’s lead on Diamond, a pioneering industry-wide approach to tracking and improving workforce and on-air diversity in UK broadcasting. Adeluwoye-Adams played a pivotal role on the project–which also includes ITV, Sky, Channel 4 and Viacom–defining its reach, dealing with its members, and gaining parliamentary support for its goals.

Between 2009 and 2015 she was Head of Diversity at the Producer’s Alliance for Cinema and TV, a UK trade association that has led efforts to increase diversity, both on- and off-screen, in the broadcasting and production industries. During Adeluwoye-Adams’s time there, PACT signed up more than 500 organisations to a pledge that committed them to putting diversity at the heart of their businesses.

Last year she was awarded an MBE for her services to diversity in the media industry, while the Financial Times named her one of its top 100 influential BAME (Black, Asia and Minority Ethnic) tech leaders.