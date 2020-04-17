Richard S. Holden, Retired DJNF Executive Director and Diversity Advocate, Dies at 70

Richard S. Holden, who retired in 2014 after 22 years as executive director of the Dow Jones News Fund and 19 years as an editor of The Wall Street Journal, died Wednesday in Morristown, New Jersey, after a lengthy illness. He also served on the News Fund’s Board of Directors. He was 70.

Holden was appointed executive director of the Fund in 1992. The Fund is a private nonprofit foundation established by Dow Jones in 1958 to encourage students to consider and prepare for careers in journalism with the aim of strengthening American newsrooms.