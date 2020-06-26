Romando Dixson Named Journal Star Executive Editor
Longtime journalist Romando Dixson will take over as the executive editor of the Journal Star next month, USA Today Network news leaders announced Thursday.
Dixson will become the first African American to serve as top editor of the Journal Star. Dixson joined Gannett nearly 17 years ago and has covered an array of topics and communities during his career. He will oversee a team of journalists dedicated to delivering news that readers care about in Illinois.Read More