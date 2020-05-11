Ron Nixon Joins the Board of Institute for Nonprofit News

The Board of Directors of the Institute for Nonprofit News is pleased to announce that veteran journalist Ron Nixon has joined as a director. Nixon is global investigations editor for The Associated Press, leading AP investigative teams around the world, and is also co-founder of the Ida B. Wells Society, a professional association for investigative reporters of color.

“Ron Nixon is one of the most talented and thoughtful journalists I have known,” says Laura Frank, Chair of INN’s Board of Directors. “I’m thrilled Ron is joining the INN board of directors. Strengthening quality journalism has never been more important. He’s arriving just at the right time.”

Nixon joined AP in 2019 and guided coverage of the war in Yemen, edited a major investigation of opioid sales in China and contributed to news coverage disclosing that close associates of President Donald Trump sought profits in the Ukraine while trying to dig up dirt on the president’s rivals.

He previously was homeland security correspondent for The New York Times, where he covered border and aviation security, immigration, cybercrime and security, transnational crime and violent extremism.

“Ron Nixon carries forward INN’s founding spirit of investigative, public service journalism,” says Sue Cross, executive director of INN. “He is nationally known as a leader in our profession and in advancing journalists of color, a goal we share.”

“I am thrilled to join the board of INN” Nixon says. “In the current economic climate, nonprofit news organizations are more important than ever, providing much-needed coverage of critical public policy issues that have been under-reported as many newspapers struggle to simply survive.”

Nixon is the author of the book “Selling Apartheid: South Africa’s Global Propaganda War.” He is based in Washington DC.