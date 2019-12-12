Seven new members appointed at the WAN-IFRA’s World Editors Forum Board.

The World Editors Forum (WEF), the leading network for editors from news organisations, appointed seven new members to its advisory board at a meeting in Paris on Wednesday.

Joining the board are:

Jane Barrett: Global Editor for Media News Strategy, Reuters, UK

Catarina Carvalho, Editor In Chief, Diário de Notícias, Global Media Group, Portugal

Brian McGrory: Editor, Boston Globe, US

Esther Ng : Chief Content Officer, The Star, Malaysia

Pamella Sittoni: Executive Editor, Nation Media Group, Kenya

Tammy Tam: Editor in Chief, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong

David Walmsley: Editor in Chief, Globe and Mail, Canada

Warren Fernandez, Editor of the Straits Times and current President of WEF said: “We are thrilled to have these distinguished editors join the WEF Board at this time. They will bring much expertise and diversity and will add greatly to our discussions on the common challenges we face in the media. They have big shoes to fill given that some heavyweight editors are stepping down to allow for succession. But given their experience in and commitment to journalism, I have no doubt they will add much to our deliberations on the way forward for the media.”