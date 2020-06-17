SNPA Foundation Announces Officers Slate

The Board of Trustees of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation elected a new slate of officers for 2020-2021 at its meeting on June 17.

P.J. Browning will be the new chair, succeeding Tom Silvestri. Browning is the president and publisher of The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. Silvestri, who retired on Dec. 31 after 15 years as president and publisher of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, will continue his service on the board as a foundation trustee.

David Dunn-Rankin, president of D-R Media in Venice, Fla., was re-elected vice chair, and Charles Hill Morris, regional manager of Morris Multimedia in Atlanta, was re-elected treasurer.

The Foundation Board also elected three trustees for new three-year terms: Dunn-Rankin; David Woronoff, publisher of The Pilot in Southern Pines, N.C.; and Paul Tash, chairman and CEO, Tampa Bay Times in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Other SNPA Foundation trustees are:

Patrick Dorsey, publisher, Austin American-Statesman, Austin, Texas, and regional vice president, Coastal Publishing Group, Gannett.

Eliza Hussman Gaines, managing editor, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, Ark.

Les High, publisher, The News Reporter, Whiteville, N.C.

Edward VanHorn, the retired executive director of SNPA and the SNPA Foundation, serves as the Foundation’s secretary.