People PeopleInTheNews 

Stacey Woelfel Is RJI’s New Drone Director

Staff Report | RJI  July 10, 2019

Stacey Woelfel, a professor at the Missouri School of Journalism and the director of the Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism, will be adding some new oversight duties to his portfolio as RJI’s new Director of Aerial Journalism.

In this role, he’ll be overseeing the institute’s four-drone fleet, teaching a drone-flying class in the spring and working with interested Missouri journalism students who want to get their FAA licenses to become drone pilots.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/stacey-woelfel-is-rjis-new-drone-director/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *