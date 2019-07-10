Stacey Woelfel Is RJI’s New Drone Director

Stacey Woelfel, a professor at the Missouri School of Journalism and the director of the Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism, will be adding some new oversight duties to his portfolio as RJI’s new Director of Aerial Journalism.

In this role, he’ll be overseeing the institute’s four-drone fleet, teaching a drone-flying class in the spring and working with interested Missouri journalism students who want to get their FAA licenses to become drone pilots.