Star Tribune Names Michelle Mueller Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Star Tribune Media Co., Minnesota’s largest media company, today announced it has named Michelle Mueller its new senior vice president of human resources.

Mueller brings 25 years of experience to Star Tribune, where she will assume responsibility for all of the company’s talent-management initiatives, including the strategies, policies, and programs to improve organizational effectiveness, employee/labor relations, compensation, and benefits. Mueller has extensive expertise in leading organizations through large-scale transformations, increasing employee engagement, and spearheading change initiatives in numerous industries.

Her background in the technology field will be instrumental as the company continues its transition into a digital-centric business. She joins Star Tribune after serving in several HR executive capacities for Thompson Reuters including its 12,000-employee corporate technology division. Previously, Mueller was a director of human resources for Delta Air Lines/Northwest Airlines for a team of 7,100 flight attendants. She has also held a series of HR and recruiting positions in food manufacturing and has extensive experience in leadership, training, and a broad portfolio of volunteer work.

“After a truly rigorous search, I believe we have exactly the right HR leader for this moment in our history,” said Mike Klingensmith, publisher and CEO of Star Tribune. “As digital media becomes increasingly central to our company’s future, Michelle will play a pivotal role in helping us think strategically about our talented teams. The Twin Cities is an ultra-competitive labor market right now, and we’re eager for Michelle’s leadership to help us deploy the recruitment strategies that will keep the Star Tribune a highly valued destination employer.”