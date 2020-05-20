People PeopleInTheNews 

Stephen Engelberg and Aminda Marqués González Elected Co-Chairs of Pulitzer Prize Board

Press Release | Pulitzer Prizes  May 20, 2020

Stephen Engelberg, editor-in-cheif of ProPublica, and Aminda Marqués González, president, publisher and executive editor of the Miami Herald, have been elected as co-chairs of the Pulitzer Prize Board.

Engelberg became ProPublica’s editor-in-chief on Jan. 1, 2013. He oversees its day-to-day editorial operations, long-term projects and Web strategy. During his time as managing editor, ProPublica became the first online news organization to win Pulitzer Prizes.

