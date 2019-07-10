Sun News Executive Editor Stephanie Pedersen Adds General Manager to Her Title
Stephanie Pedersen has been named general manager of The Sun News, adding to her role as the newspaper’s executive editor.
Pedersen, who has served as executive editor for three years, will now be “the public face of The Sun News in the community and responsible for the overall health and well-being of Myrtle Beach,” according to Sara Glines, regional publisher for McClatchy’s Carolinas and East regions.
