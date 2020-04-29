Telegram & Gazette Editor to Oversee Framingham, Milford, Gardner Papers
The top editor for the Telegram & Gazette in Worcester has been promoted to oversee the newspaper’s sister outlets in Framingham, Milford and Gardner.
David Nordman, who became the Telegram’s executive editor in 2018, will now manage the MetroWest Daily News, Milford Daily News and The Gardner News, according to a company memo April 22 from Lisa Strattan, the vice president of news for New England for Gannett, the papers’ parent company.