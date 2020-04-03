The Philadelphia Inquirer Announces Neil Vogel, CEO of Dotdash, as Newest Board of Directors Member

Neil Vogel, CEO of Dotdash, will join The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Board of Directors, Inquirer Publisher and CEO Elizabeth H. Hughes announced Thursday. Vogel fills the Board position previously held by Terry Egger, who retired this year.

Vogel joined Dotdash (then About.com) in 2013 and led the company’s transformation from a general information website to a vibrant collection of branded vertical properties. Today, Dotdash is among the largest and fastest-growing online publishers, and its brands include Verywell, Investopedia, The Spruce, The Balance, MyDomaine, Byrdie, Brides, Lifewire, TripSavvy, and TreeHugger. Dotdash is part of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

Prior to Dotdash, Vogel was founder and CEO of Recognition Media, a creator and producer of award shows and media properties for digital, creative, and advertising communities including the Webby Awards. Before starting Recognition Media, Vogel was chief corporate development officer at Alloy Media + Marketing, a digital content and marketing services company focused on the teen and youth market. Vogel also serves as a venture partner at FirstMark Capital.

He is a native of the Philadelphia area and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He lives in Brooklyn with his family and is excited to bring his wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for digital media and Philadelphia to The Inquirer’s Board.

“I am honored to help The Inquirer innovate and develop new models for a sustainable future for news and journalism befitting the great city of Philadelphia,” Vogel said. “I essentially learned to read from The Inquirer Sports section and am still a subscriber today, and I hope to help The Inquirer be a vital part of the community for generations to come.”

On the Board, Vogel joins Hughes along with Josh Kopelman (Chairman), Lisa Kabnick (Vice Chair), Susan Goldberg, Stephen J. Harmelin, Keith Leaphart, Sunny Rao, Brian Tierney, and Richard Worley.