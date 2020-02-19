People PeopleInTheNews 

Two Top Execs Stepping Down at Publisher Tribune Amid Turmoil

Tali Arbel | Associated Press   February 19, 2020

Two top executives at newspaper publisher Tribune are stepping down as the company deals with its largest shareholder, a hedge fund known for cutting newsroom jobs, and grapples with a decline in revenue as the print-ad business shrinks.

The Chicago-based company, which owns the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun and other major daily papers, said in a Monday statement that CEO Timothy Knight and non-executive chairman David Dreier are both leaving their positions.

