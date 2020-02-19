Two Top Execs Stepping Down at Publisher Tribune Amid Turmoil
Two top executives at newspaper publisher Tribune are stepping down as the company deals with its largest shareholder, a hedge fund known for cutting newsroom jobs, and grapples with a decline in revenue as the print-ad business shrinks.
The Chicago-based company, which owns the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun and other major daily papers, said in a Monday statement that CEO Timothy Knight and non-executive chairman David Dreier are both leaving their positions.Read More