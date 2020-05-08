Two Veteran Editors to Lead Gannett’s News Organizations in Southern and Northern Indiana

Two veteran editors will lead Gannett’s news organizations in southern and northern Indiana, bringing together a powerhouse of journalists that collectively make up the state’s largest newsgathering operation.

Last fall’s merger of Gannett and GateHouse brought together news operations in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Evansville, South Bend and multiple other communities across the state. Restructuring the leadership will help the news organizations continue to probe and elevate coverage of local issues, produce impactful journalism across Indiana and help build on the expanded footprint across the state, including the IndyStar, said Katrice Hardy, Regional Editor for the Midwest and editor of The IndyStar.