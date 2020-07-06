Veteran Des Moines Register Journalist Zach Thompson is Named Editor of the Iowa City Press-Citizen

Zach Thompson, who has worked on the Des Moines Register staff for nearly nine years, has been named editor of the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

Thompson started the job last week. He will oversee the staff and production of the Press-Citizen, its websites and affiliated weeklies in east-central Iowa: the Marengo Pioneer-Republican, the Poweshiek County Chronicle Republican, the South Benton Star Press Union and the Williamsburg Journal Tribune.