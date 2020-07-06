Veteran Savannah Morning News Executive Michael Traynor Leaves Amid Corporate Restructure

Longtime Savannah Morning News Executive Michael Traynor has left the organization as part of a corporate management restructuring, parent company Gannett has announced.

Traynor had led the local publication and the SavannahNow.com website since 2008, first as publisher and most recently as market leader. He had served as the Group Vice President/Sales-Georgia since the merger of Gatehouse Media and Gannett earlier this year.