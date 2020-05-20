Virginian-Pilot, Daily Press Name Brian Colligan Opinion Editor
Brian Colligan, an award-winning journalist with more than two decades of newspaper experience, was today named the opinion editor of The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press.
Colligan has served as associate editor of the editorial page since April 2017, following his arrival as a Pilot editorial writer in January 2016. He previously served two years as opinion editor of the Daily Press and more than 15 years on the editorial page at The Daily Reflector in Greenville, North Carolina, including nine as editor.