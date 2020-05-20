People PeopleInTheNews 

Virginian-Pilot, Daily Press Name Brian Colligan Opinion Editor

Staff | Virginian-Pilot   May 20, 2020

Brian Colligan, an award-winning journalist with more than two decades of newspaper experience, was today named the opinion editor of The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press.

Colligan has served as associate editor of the editorial page since April 2017, following his arrival as a Pilot editorial writer in January 2016. He previously served two years as opinion editor of the Daily Press and more than 15 years on the editorial page at The Daily Reflector in Greenville, North Carolina, including nine as editor.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *