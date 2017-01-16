Headlines

Obama to Hold Final News Conference Wednesday

Facebook to Begin Warning Users of Fake News Before German Election

Donald Trump’s Dangerous Attacks on the Press

Inside Twitter, Employees Reckon With Trump

Commenters Say They Want Journalists and Experts To Join Them In The Comments

Featured Jobs

Sr Account Executive- Syndication Sales
Role: The Senior Account Executi...
Director of Sales, Newspapers
Director of Sales, Newspapers Ab...
Reporter
If you’re interested in th...
Third Party Circulation Manager – Ohio Valley Region
Territory Region is from Ohio, P...
Circulation Manager in Pleasant, Snow-Free South Texas
Beeville Publishing Company is l...
Circulation Director
Oahu Publications, Inc. (OPI) is...
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF HEALTH AND SCIENCE COMMUNICATIONS
We are looking for a skilled and...
Editor
Want to put your journalism expe...
Newspaper Distribution Business Opportunity
The Denver Post is seeking entre...
News Editor
We are inventing a new brand of ...
Advertisement
Advertisement
shutterstock_30102118_r2_web

Business of News: Five Things Journalists and PR People Should Know about Each Other

Joni Mitchell said she was on a plane looking down at clouds when she wrote the timeless folk song, “Both

[ Read More → ]
shutterstock_94136068_r2_web

Industry Insight: The Do’s and Don’ts of Managing a Declining Print Product

“Reality Check,” a paper published in July by University of Texas journalism professors Hsiang Iris Chyi and Ori Tenenboim, argues

[ Read More → ]
Advertisement
Follow E&P
Facebook
Twitter
RSS

Editor's Pick

Videos