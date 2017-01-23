Headlines

United Cuts Newspapers From International Flights

The Guardian Is Shutting Down Its Media And Tech Network

Shafer: How Sean Spicer Wins by Losing

Are Newspaper Publishers Ready for Digital-Only? Not Quite.

Why Publishers Should Start Making Noise About Voice Search

Business of News: How Journalists Missed Trumpâ€™s â€˜Surprise Winâ€™

The autopsy report on how the press missed the rising popularity of President-Elect Donald Trump has been written. Disagreements over

Industry Insight: Personalizationâ€”with Consentâ€”Could Save Advertising

Advertising should be more effective than ever, by orders of magnitude. We used to have only two-dimensional messages in print,

