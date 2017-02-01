Headlines

Fatigued By The News? Experts Suggest How To Adjust Your Media Diet

Publishers Are Loving Apple’s App Store Search Ads

Bliss Communications, Inc. Sells Monroe Publishing, LLC to Morris Newspaper Corporation

Across The Country, Newsrooms Are Using Crowdsourcing To Cover Immigration

How Do We Design The News For People Who Are Burned Out?



Business of News: How Journalists Missed Trumpâ€™s â€˜Surprise Winâ€™

The autopsy report on how the press missed the rising popularity of President-Elect Donald Trump has been written. Disagreements over



Industry Insight: Personalizationâ€”with Consentâ€”Could Save Advertising

Advertising should be more effective than ever, by orders of magnitude. We used to have only two-dimensional messages in print,

