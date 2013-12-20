The Authoritative Voice of #NewsMedia Since 1884
UK Paper Hacked Phones of Prince William's Wife, Brother – Court

By: Michael Holden | Reuters

The phones of Prince William's wife Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, were hacked by staff working for Rupert Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World tabloid, a London court was told on Thursday.

Prosecutor Andrew Edis told the Old Bailey criminal court that recordings of messages to Kate from William, including one in which he called her "Babykins", were discovered at the home of the paper's ex-royal editor and a private eye working for the tabloid in 2006.































