UK Paper Hacked Phones of Prince William's Wife, Brother – Court

Posted Friday, December 20, 2013 10:58 am

By: Michael Holden | ReutersThe phones of Prince William's wife Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, were hacked by staff working for Rupert Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World tabloid, a London court was told on Thursday.Prosecutor Andrew Edis told the Old Bailey criminal court that recordings of messages to Kate from William, including one in which he called her "Babykins", were discovered at the home of the paper's ex-royal editor and a private eye working for the tabloid in 2006.















































































